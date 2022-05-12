STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) vs. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Critical Review

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STRATA Skin Sciences -8.85% -18.46% -10.18% Inspire Medical Systems -16.20% -19.02% -14.97%

This is a summary of recent ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and Inspire Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspire Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $298.83, indicating a potential upside of 99.32%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STRATA Skin Sciences and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STRATA Skin Sciences $29.98 million 1.20 -$2.71 million ($0.08) -13.00 Inspire Medical Systems $233.39 million 17.72 -$42.04 million ($1.56) -96.11

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.5% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Inspire Medical Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, VTRAC lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne, and other skin conditions. The company distributes its products internationally through distributors, and domestically directly to physicians. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

