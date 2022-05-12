Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AMPE opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

