Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Shares of LVS opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

