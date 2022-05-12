Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
NYSE:HST opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
