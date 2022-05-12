Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ARLP opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

