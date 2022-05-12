Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
Shares of ARLP opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.43.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after purchasing an additional 695,463 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 171,716 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 517,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 600,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.