Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for CoreCivic, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoreCivic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXW has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,963,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 900,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CoreCivic by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 378,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,955,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,986,000 after buying an additional 358,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

