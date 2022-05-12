StockNews.com Lowers Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) to Buy

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $82.04.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.