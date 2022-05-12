B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,148 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

