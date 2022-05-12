Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

