Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.
NOAH stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $949.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.
Noah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
