Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

NOAH stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $949.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Noah by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,551,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,983,000 after buying an additional 33,938 shares during the period. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its position in shares of Noah by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,842,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Noah by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after buying an additional 122,475 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Noah by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 309,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

