B. Riley Weighs in on Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gladstone Commercial in a report released on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GOOD. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.74 million, a PE ratio of -623.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth $432,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 83.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

