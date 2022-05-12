Medallion Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

MFIN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 133,703 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares in the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

