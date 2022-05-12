Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Square in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler expects that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CLSA started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Square stock opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.77 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.94. Square has a 12 month low of $70.33 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,641,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,655,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Square by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 256,444 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

