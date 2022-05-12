easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Kenton Jarvis Purchases 31 Shares

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £151.59 ($186.89).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 29 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($182.70).

On Thursday, February 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 21 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 719 ($8.86) per share, for a total transaction of £150.99 ($186.15).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 505.40 ($6.23) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,050 ($12.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 533.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 574.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.63) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.03) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.27 ($8.58).

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

