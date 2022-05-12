Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Premium Brands in a research note issued on Sunday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$138.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$142.67.

PBH opened at C$95.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$118.60. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$95.19 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

