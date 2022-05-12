Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 27 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 551 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($183.42).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Roger Alexander White purchased 31 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($184.60).

Shares of A.G. BARR stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £636.32 million and a PE ratio of 22.81. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 462.50 ($5.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 535.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

BAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.16) to GBX 517 ($6.37) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.14) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.34) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 588.40 ($7.25).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

