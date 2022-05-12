Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,868 ($84.68) per share, with a total value of £137.36 ($169.35).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 6,806 ($83.91) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,464.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,438.84. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,402 ($78.93) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($129.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 56.50 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

CRDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($107.26) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($110.96) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($114.66) to GBX 8,600 ($106.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,585.71 ($105.85).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

