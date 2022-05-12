Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:TNT)

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 30429 (TNT.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Raymond James also issued estimates for 30429 (TNT.TO)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get 30429 (TNT.TO) alerts:

30429 (TNT.TO) (TSE:TNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$35.46 million for the quarter.

30429 has a 52-week low of C$5.93 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30429 (TNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.