Brokers Offer Predictions for AgileThought, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIL)

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AgileThought in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for AgileThought’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgileThought from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AGIL stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. AgileThought has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AgileThought by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Moneda USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth about $8,091,000. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought (Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.