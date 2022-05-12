Brokers Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). William Blair also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of ALLK opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.96. Allakos has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.95) by ($1.65).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

