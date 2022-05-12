Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Christopher Keljik OBE Buys 3,452 Shares of Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Keljik OBE acquired 3,452 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.72 ($3,660.12).
Christopher Keljik OBE also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,429 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £2,983.23 ($3,678.01).
- On Thursday, March 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,553 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,984.52 ($3,679.60).
- On Thursday, February 10th, Christopher Keljik OBE bought 3,043 shares of Schroder British Opportunities Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £2,982.14 ($3,676.66).
Shares of SBO stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 85.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.40. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 111 ($1.37).
Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder British Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.