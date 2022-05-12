National Bank Financial Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.15.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.39 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$16.01 and a 12 month high of C$22.55. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

