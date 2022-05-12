Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Decreased by Analyst

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.92.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$31.08 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$26.13 and a 12 month high of C$34.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.90. The company has a market cap of C$42.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.339 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.51%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

