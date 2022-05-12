CIBC Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$220.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$227.36.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$164.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$181.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of C$9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$163.70 and a one year high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

