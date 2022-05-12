The Bank of Nova Scotia to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.66.

BNS stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

