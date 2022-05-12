KeyCorp Weighs in on Bally’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Bally’s stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.64.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 56.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

