Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barings BDC in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barings BDC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barings BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $671.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after buying an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Barings BDC by 52.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 406,693 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

