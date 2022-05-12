Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$3.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$726.92 million and a PE ratio of -29.83. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.86.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$346.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.