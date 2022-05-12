Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.48% from the stock’s current price.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.94.

BLDP stock opened at C$7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$24.48. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.15.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,263.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,587,562.79.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

