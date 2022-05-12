Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective (up previously from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.89.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.14. The company has a market cap of C$633.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,169.94.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.