Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.31.

ABX opened at C$27.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

