Longeveron (LGVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Longeveron to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 1,305.13%. On average, analysts expect Longeveron to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGVN opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of -2.05. Longeveron has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

In related news, insider Joshua Hare sold 19,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,133,410.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGVN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

