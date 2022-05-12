Consolidated Water (CWCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CWCO stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

