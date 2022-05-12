CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.19 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

