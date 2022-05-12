Better Therapeutics (BTTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.36). On average, analysts expect Better Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.
Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.
