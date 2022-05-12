ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

