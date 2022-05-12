IMV (IMV) to Release Earnings on Friday

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) is set to announce its Q1 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 19,535.29% and a negative return on equity of 145.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IMV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IMV opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. IMV has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMV shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of IMV by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IMV by 44.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

