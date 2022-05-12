Biofrontera (BFRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Biofrontera has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Biofrontera stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
About Biofrontera (Get Rating)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
