Honest (HNST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Honest has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Honest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. Honest has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $260.94 million and a P/E ratio of -6.20.

In other Honest news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $259,973.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,973.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,369 shares in the company, valued at $837,858.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $4,229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Honest by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honest by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

HNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

