McEwen Mining (MUX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) is scheduled to issue its Q1 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 790,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 922,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in McEwen Mining by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in McEwen Mining by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

