McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Friday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Rating) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.91 million.

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$2.07. The firm has a market cap of C$317.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

