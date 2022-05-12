DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 18685822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

DISH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

