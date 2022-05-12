Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $161.54 and last traded at $161.72, with a volume of 1340617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

Specifically, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,830 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.47.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 164.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

