DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1882942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DCGO. Zacks Investment Research raised DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DocGo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

Get DocGo alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,282,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in DocGo by 1,967.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,324,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,697 shares in the last quarter. Valor Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,054,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in DocGo by 7,295.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,043,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,197,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78.

DocGo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.