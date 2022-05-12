Chris Carney Acquires 122 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney acquired 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($185.01).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76), for a total value of £16,387.80 ($20,204.41).

TW stock opened at GBX 121.80 ($1.50) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 120.20 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 132.71. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 4.44 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.40).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

