Steve Wadey Acquires 41 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 366 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £150.06 ($185.01).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Wadey acquired 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($184.88).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey bought 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($184.32).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey bought 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($188.07).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 356.20 ($4.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. QinetiQ Group plc has a one year low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a one year high of GBX 368.81 ($4.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.09.

QQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($4.99) to GBX 465 ($5.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 320 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, February 28th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

