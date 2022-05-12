Beatrice Hollond Acquires 121 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 121 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.09) per share, with a total value of £989.78 ($1,220.29).

FCIT stock opened at GBX 828 ($10.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 767.21 ($9.46) and a one year high of GBX 953 ($11.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 874.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

