John Pettigrew Acquires 12 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,193 ($14.71) per share, with a total value of £143.16 ($176.50).
John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 12 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($182.42).
- On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £154.98 ($191.07).
LON:NG opened at GBX 1,199 ($14.78) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,084.19. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £43.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.
National Grid Company Profile
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.
