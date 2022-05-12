John Pettigrew Acquires 12 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) insider John Pettigrew purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,193 ($14.71) per share, with a total value of £143.16 ($176.50).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 12 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,233 ($15.20) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($182.42).

On Monday, March 7th, John Pettigrew purchased 14 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of £154.98 ($191.07).

LON:NG opened at GBX 1,199 ($14.78) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,163.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,084.19. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of GBX 880.60 ($10.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of £43.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($12.82) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,210 ($14.92) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.37).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

