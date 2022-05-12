Philippe Hamers Acquires 1,082 Shares of Victoria plc (LON:VCP) Stock

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) insider Philippe Hamers bought 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 596 ($7.35) per share, with a total value of £6,448.72 ($7,950.59).

Shares of VCP opened at GBX 552 ($6.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29. Victoria plc has a 12-month low of GBX 514 ($6.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 742.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £644.44 million and a P/E ratio of 184.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.78) target price on shares of Victoria in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

