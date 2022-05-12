Harmeen Mehta Purchases 20,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,602.88).
LLOY opened at GBX 43.12 ($0.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.42. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.
About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
