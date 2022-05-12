Harmeen Mehta Purchases 20,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider Harmeen Mehta acquired 20,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £8,600 ($10,602.88).

LLOY opened at GBX 43.12 ($0.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.42. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 56 ($0.69).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.38 ($0.70).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.